Newswrap, June 30: Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal Passes Away; Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital

Naseeruddin Shah’s spokesperson confirmed the news of his hospitalisation and shared a health update regarding the senior star. Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal, reportedly, died of a heart attack. Here are key stories from the previous day.

Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital

On Wednesday, Naseeruddin Shah’s spokesperson confirmed the news of his hospitalisation to a leading daily and shared a health update regarding the senior star. As per Etimes, the star was admitted to the hospital two days ago for pneumonia.

Raj Kaushal Passes Away

Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal, reportedly, died of a heart attack in the wee hours of Wednesday. The news has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry and several celebs were seen arriving at his residence to pay their last condolences to the late director-producer at his funeral in Mumbai.

Filhaal 2 Mohabbat Teaser

’s upcoming song Filhaal 2 Mohabbat, featuring Nupur Sanon, has created a lot of buzz. While the first song Filhaal was a massive hit, fans have been eagerly waiting for Filhaal 2 Mohabbat. Adding on to the audience’s excitement, the makers have finally unveiled the teaser of the song today.

Dhaakad's Budapest schedule

is all set to pack her bags and head to Budapest soon for the Dhaakad shoot as her passport issue was recently sorted. Now, the actress shared a glimpse of what has been happening behind the scenes to help her gear up for the shoot in Budapest.

Shahid and Ishaan’s sunkissed pic

and Ishaan Khatter spent a day bonding with each other as the latter took to his Instagram handle to drop a glimpse from the day. The ‘Dhadak’ actor who thought of posting the picture on gram without a caption, added a witty one in his IG story.

