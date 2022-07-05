Newswrap, June 4: Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' teaser out tomorrow, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh in US & more

Alia Bhatt & Vijay Varma’s Darlings teaser OUT tomorrow

Alia shared a new video on her social media handle and announced that the teaser of Darlings will be unveiled tomorrow. Darlings is Alia Bhatt’s maiden production, which will see the actor star alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh have a blast at Shankar Mahadevan's US concert

Deepika and Ranveer along with the actress' mum, sister Anisha and her father attended Shankar Mahadevan's concert in San Jose, California. In true desi style, the entire Padukone family as well as Ranveer turned up in Indian ethnic outfits and looked stunning donning their best looks.

Vikram Vedha makers issue statement on reports of Hrithik Roshan refusing to shoot in UP

Earlier, there were media reports doing rounds on the net that the budget of Vikram Vedha was doubled after Hrithik refused to shoot in UP and urged the makers to showcase the UP lanes by setting up lavish sets in Dubai. Now, Reliance Entertainment, who is co-producing the film, reacted to the rumours and issued an official statement and called it,‘untruthful.'

Kartik Aaryan plans a Europe trip with his team to celebrate Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

We have heard that the actor has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik Aaryan is taking his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

Taapsee Pannu confirms producing a project headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu opened up about becoming a producer with Dhak Dhak, and confirmed that she will be backing another film which will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

