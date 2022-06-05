Newswrap, June 4: Priyanka Chopra's cute gesture for Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's first poster & more

Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for Nick Jonas ahead of Jonas Brothers' concert in Vegas

Ahead of Nick’s live show, Priyanka gave him a sweet surprise in his hotel room as she couldn't make it to Las Vegas. Nick Jonas shared a sneak peek of it on his Instagram stories, where he finds balloons and champagne and a note from his ladylove written on a board. The message read, "Vegas residency baby crush it! Wish I could be there! Love, Pri."

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19 again

Kartik took to his social media handle and announced to his fans and followers that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. To note, this is the second time the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor has contracted the virus.

Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar drop priceless video on 1st wedding anniversary

On their first wedding anniversary, Yami and Aditya have treated fans with a priceless video comprising of several unseen moments from their mehendi and wedding day.

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shares first look poster from Atlee’s action entertainer

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared the first poster of Jawan featuring a wounded SRK wrapped in bandages amidst a rugged backdrop. The first look poster of Jawan has certainly got the fans excited for the action entertainer which marks Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with Atlee.

Yami Gautam would like to be part of a costume drama: ‘I love these larger than life fantasy films’

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress states that she has consciously chosen these roles. “Ever since 2019, I think it's been a very conscious decision to pick up scripts, and pick up stories - when you have an opportunity, and which is now I think. To pick up stories that are different, to pick up roles that one wouldn’t expect me to perform, and that excites me a lot as an actor to do something different every time…”

