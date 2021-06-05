  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Newswrap, June 4: Yami Gautam marries Aditya Dhar; Anubhav Sinha speaks on Kartik Aaryan's ouster from films

From Yami Gautam sharing her first wedding picture after tying the knot with Aditya Dhar to Anubhav Sinha voicing his opinion on Kartik Aaryan's ouster from film projects; Here are key stories from the previous day.
492 reads Mumbai
Newswrap, June 4: Yami Gautam marries Aditya Dhar; Anubhav Sinha speaks on Kartik Aaryan's ouster from films Newswrap, June 4: Yami Gautam marries Aditya Dhar; Anubhav Sinha speaks on Kartik Aaryan's ouster from films
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yami Gautam ties the knot with Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony. Announcing the news, the Kaabil actress also mentioned that they are very private people and that they celebrated the occasion with their family members. 

Also Read: Yami Gautam ties the knot with Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony: Shares FIRST PIC

Anubhav Sinha on Kartik Aaryan's projects

Anubhav Sinha expressed his views on Kartik Aaryan's ouster from movie projects. The filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to voice his opinion. In his brief message, he explained that producers don’t discuss the recasting of projects and added that he respects the actor’s silence on the matter. 

Also Read: Anubhav Sinha on Kartik Aaryan's ouster from films: This campaign against him seems concerted & bloody unfair

Rinku Singh Nikumbh passes away

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl co-star Rinku Singh Nikumbh reportedly succumbed to COVID 19 complications. As per reports, the actress was in the ICU for the past few days. Rinku’s cousin confirmed the news to the web portal and said she had tested positive on May 25 and was isolated at home.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl co star Rinku Singh Nikumbh dies of COVID 19: Report

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s goofy pics

Shahid Kapoor left fans gushing over his and Ishaan Khatter’s goofy shenanigans together. The Kabir Singh actor has been spending time at home with his family amid the pandemic and now, he has gone ahead to drop come funny photos with his brother on social media.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor gives 'Karan Arjun' twist with Ishaan Khatter & their goofy expressions sum up Friday mood; PICS

Kangana Ranaut shares her COVID 19 aftercare story

Kangana Ranaut is currently in her hometown Manali after recovering from COVID 19 last month. In her latest post on Instagram, the actress shared her COVID 19 aftercare story and emphasized taking the proper care during the recovery period.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut shares her COVID 19 aftercare story; Urges everyone to not underestimate the recovery period

Credits :pinkvilla

You may like these
Fans congratulate Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar as they tie the knot; Wish the newlyweds a 'happy married life'
Yami Gautam marries Aditya Dhar; Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar & others congratulate newlyweds
Yami Gautam ties the knot with Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony: Shares FIRST PIC
Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar: The film isn't made with a motive to undermine another country
Apurva Asrani says he respects Anubhav Sinha for calling out the ‘obvious campaign’ against Kartik Aaryan
Anubhav Sinha on Kartik Aaryan's ouster from films: This campaign against him seems concerted & bloody unfair