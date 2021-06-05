Newswrap, June 4: Yami Gautam marries Aditya Dhar; Anubhav Sinha speaks on Kartik Aaryan's ouster from films

From Yami Gautam sharing her first wedding picture after tying the knot with Aditya Dhar to Anubhav Sinha voicing his opinion on Kartik Aaryan's ouster from film projects; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Yami Gautam tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony. Announcing the news, the Kaabil actress also mentioned that they are very private people and that they celebrated the occasion with their family members.

Anubhav Sinha expressed his views on Kartik Aaryan's ouster from movie projects. The filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to voice his opinion. In his brief message, he explained that producers don’t discuss the recasting of projects and added that he respects the actor’s silence on the matter.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl co-star Rinku Singh Nikumbh reportedly succumbed to COVID 19 complications. As per reports, the actress was in the ICU for the past few days. Rinku’s cousin confirmed the news to the web portal and said she had tested positive on May 25 and was isolated at home.

Shahid Kapoor left fans gushing over his and Ishaan Khatter’s goofy shenanigans together. The Kabir Singh actor has been spending time at home with his family amid the pandemic and now, he has gone ahead to drop come funny photos with his brother on social media.

Kangana Ranaut is currently in her hometown Manali after recovering from COVID 19 last month. In her latest post on Instagram, the actress shared her COVID 19 aftercare story and emphasized taking the proper care during the recovery period.

