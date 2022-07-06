Newswrap, June 5: Alia Bhatt's Darlings teaser, Koffee With Karan's Episode 1 promo with Ranveer Singh & more

Darlings Teaser: Alia Bhatt drops first glimpse of dark comedy

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut as a producer with her first-ever production Darlings. On Tuesday, the film's first glimpse was shared by the actress which stars her, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in an exciting ensemble cast.

Anushka Sharma radiantly shines as she showcases her on-set vibe

While Anushka is currently shooting for her next film - a sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress, the actress dropped some glamorous photos on the gram. In the snaps, Anushka revealed what's her usual on-set vibe when she's busy getting her hair and makeup done in the vanity van.

Akshay Kumar denies joining politics

Recently, Akshay Kumar was in London for the book launch of Hindujas and Bollywood, where he spoke at the Institute of Directors at Pall Mall. He was asked if he wishes to join politics, to which, he denied it and said: “I am very happy making films… As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan.”

Varun Dhawan’s advice to Maniesh Paul during JugJugg Jeeyo promotions

Maniesh Paul recently talked about his bond with Varun Dhawan. “Varun mujhe bahut baar khichta rehta hai. Like we were going for promotions and all also na, so he would say, ‘No hosting, you are the actor. Think like an actor,’” said Maniesh.

Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 1 Promo: Ranveer Singh stages a walkout

Days after unveiling the first promo of Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan has now shared the promo of the first episode of the season and revealed that it will be graced by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The promo dropped hints about the quirky, fun-filled, and unfiltered conversation.

