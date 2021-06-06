Newswrap, June 5: Pearl V Puri sent to 14 days judicial custody; Manoj Bajpayee speaks on The Family Man 2

Television actor Pearl V Puri has been sent to 14 days custody in an alleged sexual assault case of a minor. Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his gratitude to the viewers of The Family Man 2; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Pearl V Puri sent to 14 days judicial custody

Television actor Pearl V Puri has reportedly, been sent to judicial custody by a local court in Vasai. According to a report published in The Times of India, he has been sent to 14 days custody in an alleged sexual assault case of a minor.

Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 2’s response

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s web series ‘The Family Man 2’ has been the talk of the town since it was released. The show’s viewership and response given by the viewers made the actor overwhelmed, and thus to express his gratitude to people, he shared an emotional message for everyone on Instagram.

gets to 'Quarantine at the stadium'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma left for the United Kingdom as the Indian Cricket Team is scheduled to take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship this month. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning photo from The Ageas Bowl in the UK, where she is under quarantine.

Actors share thoughts on World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, celebs from Bollywood including Dia Mirza, , , , , and others took to their social media handles and appealed to their fans to understand the importance of ecosystem restoration.

Juhi Chawla fined by Delhi High Court in 5G suit

Juhi Chawla filed a case against the establishment of 5G technology to prevent the setup in India. The actress had said that the technology is deadly for humans, animals, and flora fauna. However, her claims were rebuked by the Delhi High Court as a ‘publicity stunt’ and stated that the complaint filed was ‘defective' and non-maintainable.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

