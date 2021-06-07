Newswrap, June 6: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised; Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar’s NEW wedding pics & more

From veteran actor Dilip Kumar being hospitalised after he complained of breathing issues to Yami Gautam sharing new photos from her special day; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Dilip Kumar hospitalized

Earlier today, veteran actor Dilip Kumar was rushed to a city hospital after he complained of breathing issues. The 98-year-old actor was taken to Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital in the suburbs with his wife Saira Banu by his side. The actor’s official Twitter handle later confirmed that he is doing better.

’s wedding pics

Yami Gautam surprised everyone on Friday when she released the photographs of her private wedding to director Aditya Dhar. The actress took to her social media handle to share 2 more pictures from the final Varmala ceremony where the bride and groom exchange floral garlands.

Shanaya Kapoor’s debut

introduced Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya to the world of showbiz as he got her on board his talent management agency. Now, Pinkvilla learned that the young starlet will make her Bollywood debut with a romantic comedy, which will be produced by Karan with Shashank Khaitan.

’s Sunday selfie

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a picture while basking in the sun on a Sunday afternoon. In the picture, the actress can be seen comfortably lying down on the lawn chair wearing a tie-dyed blue ensemble and a bold red lipstick. She shared the picture with the caption, "Sundays.."

Sunil Grover on taking up diverse roles

In a new interview, Sunil Grover has spoken about taking up versatile roles in his upcoming projects and enjoying this ‘new phase’. The actor explained that while he enjoys taking up comedic roles, he is happy for being able to experiment with the roles that are offered to him.

