Newswrap, June 7: Koffee With Karan S7's first episode with Ranveer & Alia, Shamshera new song Fitoor & more

Shamshera’s new song Fitoor OUT

The makers of Shamshera have unveiled the new song from the film titled, Fitoor. The song features Ranbir and Vaani romancing in the song as they groove to the tunes of Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.

Koffee With Karan 7 first episode

Koffee With Karan season 7 is finally here and we can’t keep calm about it. Karan Johar has returned with his popular chat show after a hiatus and he made sure to make a comeback with a bang. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt became the first guests to grace the couch on Koffee With Karan season 7.

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’s new promo

Days after unveiling the trailer of the show, a new promo of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls has been unveiled today wherein the Ranveer Singh was seen swallowing a bug.

Shabaash Mithu’s new song Hindustan Meri Jaan OUT

Shabaash Mithu’s team has released another inspiring number from Shabaash Mithu which is creating a buzz on the internet. Titled as Hindustan Meri Jaan, the song is a soulful number which is sung by Amit Trivedi and Kailash Kher and is penned by Swanand Kirkire.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s 7th marriage anniversary

As Shahid and Mira are celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Thursday, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor took social media by storm as she penned a love note for her main on the special occasion.

