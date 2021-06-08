Newswrap, June 7: Yami Gautam cast as the lead in OMG2; Tiger Shroff heads to Russia in July for Heropanti 2

From Yami Gautam getting cast in the leading part alongside Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2 to Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui heading to Russia for Heropanti 2; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Yami Gautam who has recently made the news with her wedding announcement to Aditya Dhar has now joined the star-studded cast of much-awaited Oh My God 2. Yami will be playing one of the lead roles alongside . Pankaj Tripathi is also the latest addition to the film, which is touted to be shot by the end of 2021.

Tiger Shroff to resume Heropanti 2

Before the COVID restrictions halted a lot of shoots in the film industry, Tiger Shroff has already shot some portions of the upcoming Heropanti 2. Now, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be reaching Russia in July to resume the shooting of the action-oriented franchise.

Dilip Kumar health update

Dilip Kumar is current admitted to the Hinduja hospital citing health reasons. Saira Banu shared the update and mentioned that he is on oxygen support, not on a ventilator. His sonography has been done again and he has reported some fluid retention. She asked the fans to pray for his health and well-being.

Anees Bazmee to wrap Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Anees Bazmee who is directing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and is planning to wrap up the remaining shoot of the film in one schedule. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was initially scheduled to release in July 2021 but COVID restrictions kept pushing the shoot of the film.

Boney Kapoor on Anshula’s health

’s younger sister Anshula was admitted to the hospital yesterday reportedly for a routine check-up. Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor visited her and she has returned home after getting discharged. Boney Kapoor said that Anshula is home and healthy.

