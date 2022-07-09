Newswrap, June 8: Alia Bhatt wraps Heart Of Stone shoot; Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan: I Teaser OUT & more

Alia Bhatt drops glimpse of her look from Heart of Stone as she wraps shoot

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot for her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone where she will share screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. A few moments back, she took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos as she revealed her look from the film. Moreover, she posed with her co-actor Gal, and other crew members as well.

Ponniyin Selvan: I Teaser OUT

Ponniyin Selvan, the most awaited magnum opus by filmmaker Mani Ratnam is creating enough buzz since its inception. After teaser posters of each character, the makers have released the much-awaited teaser and it is nothing short of grandeur.

Taapsee Pannu on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

While Taapsee Pannu is busy promoting Srijit Mukherji’s Shabaash Mithu, she has also started shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress spoke about how much she looks up to the superstar actor.

Ananya Panday on besties Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor's debut

Ananya is most excited about her best friends also working alongside on their own debut films. BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor will soon be making their debut and their projects are currently being filmed.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surprise Neetu Kapoor on her birthday with a bouquet and special note

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday on June 8. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the adorable soon to be parents have made sure to make Neetu’s day more special by sending her a sweet gift.

