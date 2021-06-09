Newswrap, June 8: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s priceless childhood pic; Shilpa Shetty, Dimple Kapadia’s birthday
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s childhood pic
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to post a cute picture of Sara Ali Khan from her childhood holding her baby brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saba reminisced about the starkids’ childhood memories and also put a brief and sweet caption to summarize her feelings.
Mira Rajput's 'dessert tonight'
Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share a reel that featured her husband Shahid Kapoor rocking different styles and wrote ‘Dessert tonight’. The video was a collection of the actor’s appearances from photoshoots, movies, ramps, and interviews.
Kangana Ranaut papped outside office
Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted at the airport returning to Mumbai from Manali and was spotted by the shutterbugs outside her office in the city. The actress looked stunning as she donned an all-white long dress with floral print on it.
Shilpa Shetty’s birthday
Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty has been an inspiration for people across the country. For several years, the star has impressed everyone with her dedication, perseverance and charming personality. As the star turned 46 today, her friends, family and fans took to social media to make her day even more special.
Dimple Kapadia’s birthday
Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia made her acting debut with Bobby, alongside Rishi Kapoor. Over the years, the star has garnered love and support from all her fans. Today, as the actress turned a year older today, she celebrated the special day with her family.
