Newswrap, March 05: Deepika Padukone heads to Spain, Sushant Divgikr gets candid on Woman Up

Deepika Padukone heads for Pathaan shoot in Spain; PHOTOS

On Saturday morning, Deepika Padukone was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she headed to Spain to kick off a month-long schedule for Pathaan. Deepika, who often makes a statement with her airport looks, once again made heads turn in her stylish red and hot pink look.

Shah Rukh Khan wishing Namaste to airport security wins the internet

Shah Rukh jetted off to Spain on Saturday morning for Pathaan shoot. Seeing Shah Rukh greet the airport guard as well as bid his staff member goodbye with a sweet hug won the internet. King Khan's fans reposted the video several times on social media and it went viral.

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina commented on Saba Azad’s picture

Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad has been in the limelight. From get-togethers to dinner outings, Saba Azad seems to have created a strong bond with Hrithik’s family. A proof of the same can be seen on social media, as on Saturday, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina loved Saba’s latest picture.

Sushant Divgikr praises Taapsee Pannu, Mrunal Thakur & others

Pinkvilla is back with its popular Woman Up series. And in the fifth episode, we had talented actor and drag queen, Sushant Divgikr. During the conversation, Sushant opened up on their thoughts on how they still have to struggle for proper representation in society, shared their take on the portrayal of transgender in media, and also praised several Bollywood actresses for breaking stereotypes.

Aashiq Abu confirms offering Shah Rukh Khan a thriller

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aashiq Abu confirmed being in talks with Shah Rukh for a thriller. Talking exclusively to us, Naradan director said, “We just finished a meeting with him (SRK). We shared an idea. He was happy with it.”

