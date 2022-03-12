Newswrap, March 12: Yami Gautam’s birthday note for Aditya Dhar, Runway 34 motion posters unveiled and more

Kareena Kapoor shares a sweet birthday wish for nephew Kiaan

Karima Kapoor’s son Kiaan Raj Kapur has turned 12 today and the actress has shared a beautiful glimpse of her son’s birthday celebration on social media. Amid this, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media and shared the birthday boy’s candid pic with Taimur Ali Khan. In the pic, the cousins were seen enjoying pizza together. She wrote, “May we always eat pizza in bed…nothing more funner than that big brother. We love you so much our precious boy Kiaan. Happy birthday darling heart”.

Ajay Devgn asks fans to ‘Brace for impact’ as he unveils motion poster

Ajay Devgn, who has been creating a massive buzz for his upcoming movie Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, has unveiled two motion posters of the movie. The first motion poster had a voice over by Big B wherein he was apparently questioning Ajay over a fatal incident. The second motion poster had Ajay Devgn’s voice over explaining his side of the story. He had captioned the posters as, “Brace for impact”.

Jacqueline Fernandez reveals she sought help for mental health during the pandemic

The pandemic took a massive toll on normal life mental health became a major concern. Amid this Jacqueline Fernandez had opened up on seeking help for mental health during the pandemic. During her interaction with Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline said, “A lot of us didn't know what was happening to them. People were literally pulled out of so many things. People lost their jobs. People lost their people. I realised that I was possibly going through a bit of loneliness”.

Yami Gautam pens a sweet note for Aditya Dhar on her birthday

As Aditya Dhar turned a year older today, Yami Gautam made sure to shower birthday love on her main man. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress shared beautiful pics with Aditya which was all about love and happiness. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my love. Forever” along with heart emoticons.

Bachchhan Paandey Song Heer Raanjhana is a love song with a tragic end

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Bachchhan Paandey has been making the headlines for more than one reason. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for its release on March 18, the makers have unveiled a new song from the movie today which is titled as Heer Raanjhana. The song is shot on Akshay and Jacqueline happens to be a romantic number. But unlike other love ballads, this one has a tragic end.

