Newswrap March 13: Deepika Padukone's no filter selfie to Ranbir Kapoor - Shraddha Kapoor's spotting & more

Alia Bhatt snapped at airport with mum Soni Razdan & sister Shaheen

After a hectic promotional schedule for Gangubai Kathiawadi and a successful two weeks at the box office looks like Alia Bhatt is finally taking some much-needed rest. On Sunday morning, the actress was snapped at the private airport in Mumbai with her mum Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt as they were leaving the city. With their bags packed, looks like Alia Bhatt will not be in the city for her birthday on 15 March.

Deepika Padukone's no filter selfie from Pathaan shoot in Spain will leave you 'focusing' on her

Deepika Padukone is a diva who always manages to grab all the limelight. Recently, she had left for Spain along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham to shoot for their upcoming action film Pathaan. The actress even though is caught up with her shooting schedule, seems to have taken out some time to post her pictures from Spain and get the audience excited for the film. Today, she took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of her looking stunning as always.

Ranbir Kapoor gets rid of his beard, Shraddha Kapoor stylishly waves at paps as they shoot in the city

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s movie was announced, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see them on-screen. Well, both the actors have started shooting for the film and have wrapped up a schedule in Delhi. Several pictures of the two from the sets have come out and today, both the actors have been spotted yet again in the city in their casual attires as they resume shooting for the film.

Anushka Sharma is 'deewani' about good light and proves it with her latest photos

When Anushka Sharma is not in front of the camera or working, the actress often finds time to indulge in some creative photoshoots just for herself. Her pictures from when she's travelling abroad are also proof enough. On Sunday, Anushka revealed what she loves and is crazy about when it comes to getting the perfect shot.

Bachchhan Paandey Day Out: Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar go all out to promote film

Bachchhan Paandey's Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar are gearing up for the film's release which is just a few days away. The film is releasing during the Holi weekend and will see the two stars dish out a masala Bollywood film. For the same, they've been going all out to promote the film. It was a busy Sunday for Kriti and Akshay as the duo first visited a city theatre and purchased their own tickets at the box office.

