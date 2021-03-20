Newswrap, March 19: Kangana Ranaut remembers Cinema's lost heroes, Sara Ali Khan's marriage proposals & more

Right from Abhishek Bachchan releasing the trailer of his film The Big Bull to Arjun Kapoor talking about working with his father in a film, here are the key stories from the previous day.

The Big Bull trailer released

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz’s forthcoming film The Big Bull has been released today and it has left everyone impressed. The movie has been directed by Kookie Gulati.

Sara Ali Khan asks for marriage proposals

In her recent social media post, the Simmba star has asked for marriage proposals. She shared a couple of her breathtaking photos and branded herself as 'susheel, gharelu, and sanskari'.

Kangana remembers cinema's first woman writer

The Tanu Weds Manu star recently took to her Twitter handle to remember cinema's first woman writer and director Sai Paranjpye on her birthday. Sharing Sai’s pictures, Kangana penned an endearing note for her and recalled her exceptional cinema, like Sparsh and Chashme Buddoor.

on working with father

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Gunday star has opened up on working with his father Boney Kapoor. The actor shared, “We are definitely working together, but which film we are doing and how we are going about it, I think we‘ll have more clarity (on it) by the middle of the year.”

It’s a wrap up for Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry and took to social media to announce the same. The actress also penned a heartfelt note thanking her fans and the entire team of the film.

expresses concern

As there has been a tremendous rise in COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra, Alia Bhatt took to her social media handles and requested her fans to stay safe.

