Newswrap, March 19: Katrina Kaif resumes Merry Christmas shoot, Sharmaji Namkeen first song out and more

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi resume Merry Christmas shoot after Holi celebration

Katrina Kaif, who had recently taken the social media by storm with the pics from her first Holi celebrations with Vicky Kaushal, has now resumed the shooting of Sriram Raghavan's upcoming thriller Merry Christmas which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. It will be a 45 day shooting in Mumbai and is being shot at Filmistan Studios in Mumbai's Goregaon. To note, the cast had taken a break for Holi celebrations and resumed the shoot today.

Varun Dhawan collaborates with Atlee for Theri remake; Report

Varun Dhawan, who is working on Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, is making the headlines today after it was reported that he will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Atlee for an upcoming project. According to media reports, this new project is likely to the 2016 thriller drama Theri which featured Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

Anushka Sharma steps away from her production house; Says ‘Will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF’

Anushka Sharma, who had ventured into production a couple of years ago, had announced her decision to step away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz. Explaining her decision, the actress stated that she wanted to focus on acting. “Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting,” she added.

Sharmaji Namkeen first Ye Luthrey is out now

Days after the makers of Sharmaji Namkeen had unveiled the trailer of Rishi Kapoor’s swansong, they have released the first track from the movie which is titled as Ye Luthrey. The song gives a glimpse of Sharma ji’s love for cooking and has foot-tapping music and quirky lyrics. To note, Paresh Rawal will also be seen stepping into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes in the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s video from Luv Ranjan’s next gets leaked

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who are collaborating for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic comedy for the first time, are currently shooting for the movie in Delhi. Amid this, their video from the sets went viral on social media which happens to be a dance sequence. In the video, Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor were seen donning an ethnic look and were apparently performing for a wedding sequence in the film.

