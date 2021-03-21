Newswrap, March 20: Amitabh Bachchan accepts FIAF Award; Kangana Ranaut’s last day at Tejas' shoot & more

From the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan receiving the 2021 FIAF Award to Kangana Ranaut expressing her thoughts on the last day of Tejas' shoot, Here are key stories from the previous day.

Big B receives FIAF Award

Amitabh Bachchan was recently honoured with the 2021 FIAF Award. The veteran actor wrote, "I am deeply honoured to have been conferred with the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you to FIAF and to Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today.”

Tejas’ last day

completed filming Tejas and she shared a glimpse of the ‘love and warmth’ she got. The actress penned, "Last day of shoot in Bikaner as I spend my last day here, want to acknowledge heart touching hospitality, love and warmth at Narendra Bhawan... always so delightful ...thank you dear Karan and Siddharth."

Alia swims underwater

posted an unseen photo in which she was seen clad in a yellow and blue bikini whilst swimming underwater. The actress wrote, "... it was the best day." She put a smiling emoticon at the end of her caption.

Varun & Natasha’s boat pics

shared pictures of him enjoying a boat ride with his wife Natasha Dalal in Arunachal Pradesh. The actor captioned the image, “Not on a honeymoon.”

Mira’s tired face

Mira Rajput shared a picture of her airport look wherein she is clad in a white suit with a green and pink floral patterned dupatta. The star wrote, "Ready to sleep. I am this tired. Who's in the same boat."

