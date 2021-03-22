Newswrap, March 21: Virat and Anushka’s adorable snaps with Vamika; Akshay Kumar’s Kesari turns 2 & more

From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma making heads turn with their latest pictures to Akshay Kumar celebrating Kesari completing 2 years, Here are key stories from the previous day.

Anushka & Virat’s airport pics

Virat Kohli and along with their firstborn Vamika were spotted at Pune airport ahead of the three-match ODI series against England on March 23, 2021. In the photos, Anushka can be seen holding their baby in her arms while Virat can be seen fulfilling paternal duties, carrying his daughter’s pram and the luggage.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma holds on to Vamika while Virat Kohli fulfills dad duties as they spotted at Pune airport; PICS

Akshay on Kesari completing 2 years

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari have clocked two years today. Celebrating the occasion, the actor wrote on Twitter, “10,000 invaders vs 21 Sikhs! This one line was enough for me to do the film, and what an absolute honour it was. Celebrating #2YearsOfKesari.”

Also Read: Akshay Kumar on Kesari completing 2 years; Says ‘10,000 invaders vs 21 Sikhs’ line was enough to do this film

Saba shares pics of Kareena & Saif’s son

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021, and today, the little munchkin has completed its one month. Saba Ali Khan shared new pictures and also wished the couple on their happy day.

Also Read: Saba shares new PICS of Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's newborn son; Wishes ‘Happy One month’

Ranveer’s sunkissed photos

took to Instagram to share unmissable pictures of him on the field. Sporting black ripped jeans, a black tee and black sports shoes, the actor was seen flauting his great sense in style.

Also read: Ranveer Singh brightens up our Sunday with his charming smile and sunkissed photos on the field

Taapsee practices cover drive

shared a picture where she is seen working on her ‘cover drive’ which is considered as one of the most graceful shots in cricket. Taapsee shared the picture with a caption reading, “Taking the cover drive literally!”

Also Read: Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu shares a photo as she practices ‘cover drive’; Shahid Kapoor calls it ‘Sharp’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×