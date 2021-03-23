  1. Home
Newswrap, March 22: Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID 19; Kangana Ranaut’s stills from Thalaivi & more

From actor Kartik Aaryan announcing he has tested positive for Coronavirus on his social media, to Kangana Ranaut’s unveiling new stills for her upcoming film Thalaivi, Here are key stories from the previous day.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: March 23, 2021 10:34 am
Newswrap, March 22: Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID 19; Kangana Ranaut’s stills from Thalaivi & more
Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of a plus sign and urged fans to pray for him as he revealed his diagnosis. He captioned it, "Dua Karo, positive ho gaya." He also added a facepalm and praying emoticon to it.

Kangana Ranaut shares stills from Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut shared three new stills ahead of Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi’s release. She wrote,"One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever."

Chhichhore wins Best Hindi Film Award

The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday, March 22. Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, managed to bag the award for Best Hindi film.

Boney Kapoor's acting debut

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about how excited she is for her father Boney Kapoor's acting debut in a recent interview.The actress said, “Saari industry Papa ko phone karti hai unka opinion mangne ke liye. I have access to him. Why wouldn't I avail of it? “

Disha Patani’s fav exercises

Disha Patani shared a video in which she is seen sweating it out with her trainer at the gym and wrote, "Some of my fav go to exercises." Meanwhile,  Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff commented, "Woah deeeeshuu." 

