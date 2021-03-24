Newswrap, March 23: Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi’s trailer launch; Sanjay Dutt’s new hairdo & more
Thalaivi Trailer release
On the occasion of Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, the actress flew down to Chennai to attend the trailer launch event of her much-awaited film Thalaivi. The trailer of the biopic features the actress as the powerful political figure Jayalalithaa, who was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Sanjay Dutt’s new hair
Sanjay Dutt, who had his platinum blonde hair for quite some time, has now shared a photo in which he is seen undergoing a haircut. The actor thanked his stylist and wrote, "Genius at work! Thank you @shariqahemad84 for always being with me & for the new look."
Alia wishes Ranbir’s niece
Alia Bhatt wished Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara on her 10th birthday. The actress made the little one’s day even more special by sharing a photo of her and wrote, "Happy birthday my cutie patootie!!! Sams a big girl now."
Kareena enjoys ‘good food’
Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out to head to work and well, her team of ladies was with her. The actress shared a sneak peak of what looked like a fun and chilled-out afternoon with her friends.
Sara’s beach pics
Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share breathtaking snaps from her latest outing, which was by a beach. Sara playfully captioned the post, “Hakuna Matata- it means no worries” while referencing the famous motto.
