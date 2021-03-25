Newswrap, March 24: Aamir Khan tests COVID 19 positive, Salman Khan takes the first dose of vaccine & more

Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan sharing her gorgeous photo to Aamir Khan testing positive for the coronavirus, here are the key stories from the previous day that should not be missed.

tests COVID positive

A source close to the actor had revealed to Pinkvilla that the Dangal star has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself at home. Aamir has also informed his staff to take the test and to follow all the necessary precautions.

takes the first dose of Covid 19 vaccine

The Kick actor took to his social media handle to inform that he has taken the first dose of Covid 19 vaccination at Lilavati Hospital. Salman was spotted with an army of security as he entered the hospital.

Kareena Kapoor waits for the weekend

Bebo, who is an avid social media user, has shared a gorgeous photo of herself wherein she was at her candid best. Alongside the click, she wrote, “On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend.”

shares pics with Deepika

Recently, the Gully Boy actor delighted his fans by sharing a couple of photos with his wife and actress from a recent project. In the stunning clicks, the actor looked head over heels in love with the actress.

Kiara Advani to undergo COVID test again

As per a recent report in Filmfare, the Kabir Singh actress will again undergo a test for COVID after Aamir Khan had tested positive for the virus. Both the actors were filming an ad film together. Earlier, Kiara got her test done after her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director and Kartik Aaryan were diagnosed positive for the Coronavirus.

