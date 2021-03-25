Newswrap, March 24: Aamir Khan tests COVID 19 positive, Salman Khan takes the first dose of vaccine & more
Aamir Khan tests COVID positive
A source close to the actor had revealed to Pinkvilla that the Dangal star has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself at home. Aamir has also informed his staff to take the test and to follow all the necessary precautions.
Salman Khan takes the first dose of Covid 19 vaccine
The Kick actor took to his social media handle to inform that he has taken the first dose of Covid 19 vaccination at Lilavati Hospital. Salman was spotted with an army of security as he entered the hospital.
Kareena Kapoor waits for the weekend
Bebo, who is an avid social media user, has shared a gorgeous photo of herself wherein she was at her candid best. Alongside the click, she wrote, “On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend.”
Ranveer Singh shares pics with Deepika
Recently, the Gully Boy actor delighted his fans by sharing a couple of photos with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone from a recent project. In the stunning clicks, the actor looked head over heels in love with the actress.
Kiara Advani to undergo COVID test again
As per a recent report in Filmfare, the Kabir Singh actress will again undergo a test for COVID after Aamir Khan had tested positive for the virus. Both the actors were filming an ad film together. Earlier, Kiara got her test done after her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director and Kartik Aaryan were diagnosed positive for the Coronavirus.
