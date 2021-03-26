Newswrap, March 25: Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh too handsome; Arjun and Malaika’s party pics & more

From Deepika Padukone showering love on her hubby Ranveer Singh with online PDA to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s mushy picture, Here are key stories from the previous day.

Arjun and Malaika’s cosy picture

Amrita Arora held a house party at her place in Mumbai and it saw several big names like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, and others. In the photos, Malaika can be seen donning a red shiny co-ord set while Arjun is seen sporting a black tee with matching jeans and his mask.

Deepika and Ranveer’s PDA

had posted pictures from his sets as joined him. Soon after the actor shared the pictures, Deepika dropped a sweet comment on it, calling her husband 'too handsome' with a heart eyes emoticon to express how much she loved the photos.

Covid cases

Milind Soman took to his Twitter handle and announced that he has now tested positive for Covid-19. The actor posted a brief message saying, “Tested positive. #Quarantine.” Recently, R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Rohit Saraf, and Kartik Aaryan also confirmed they are diagnosed with Covid positive.

's goofy moment

Janhvi Kapoor shared breathtaking views of the LA coastline as she and Khushi Kapoor went out exploring the seaside. In a photo, we can see Khushi sitting on a white cloth placed on a slope of a hill, as she is clad in a pair of white pajamas with a grey sweater.

Anushka’s birthday wish to her father

Anushka Sharma wished her father Ajay Kumar Sharma on his 60th birthday today. She wrote, "Celebrating 60 glorious years of the most unique 1961 special edition - my papa Growing up he taught us the power of honesty, compassion, acceptance and righteousness. And always stressed upon the peace of mind that follows by being honest and hassle free."

