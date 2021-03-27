Newswrap, March 26: Kangana Ranaut prays amid COVID spike; Alia Bhatt compliments Neetu Kapoor & more
Kangana prays as Covid cases rise
Kangana Ranaut penned a message amid rising Covid-19 cases, The actress wrote, "It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone’s well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer."
Alia compliments Neetu Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor shared her look from the upcoming singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 special episode on her Instagram handle. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt complimented her with a short and sweet comment, “So Prettyyy."
Ranveer’s grunge look
Ranveer Singh shared some jaw-dropping pics online, in which he is seen slaying the grunge vibe as he sported a ripped grey tee and black sweatpants. The actor captioned the photos, "No mistakes in life, man...it’s only lessons."
Janhvi gushes over Sonam’s purple look
Sonam Kapoor shared a beautiful photo in which she is seen donning a purple outfit with statement earrings. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "OMG" with a heart emoticon.
Asha Bhosle will be honoured at Maharashtra Bhushan 2020
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has been selected for the prestigious 'Maharashtra Bhushan-2020' honour, CM Uddhav Thackeray said here on Thursday. Several celebrities sent congratulatory messages to the singer.
