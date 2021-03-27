  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Newswrap, March 26: Kangana Ranaut prays amid COVID spike; Alia Bhatt compliments Neetu Kapoor & more

From Kangana Ranaut praying amid the rise of Coronavirus cases in the country to Alia Bhatt complimenting Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor; Here are key stories from the previous day.
Mumbai
Newswrap, March 26: Kangana Ranaut prays amid COVID spike; Alia Bhatt compliments Neetu Kapoor & more
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana prays as Covid cases rise

Kangana Ranaut penned a message amid rising Covid-19 cases, The actress wrote, "It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone’s well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut prays amid COVID spike and thanks everyone for Thalaivi trailer response; Heads for Tejas shoot

Alia compliments Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared her look from the upcoming singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 special episode on her Instagram handle. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt complimented her with a short and sweet comment, “So Prettyyy."

Also Read: Alia Bhatt is full of love for Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor as she stuns in new PICS; Says 'So Pretty

Ranveer’s grunge look

Ranveer Singh shared some jaw-dropping pics online, in which he is seen slaying the grunge vibe as he sported a ripped grey tee and black sweatpants. The actor captioned the photos, "No mistakes in life, man...it’s only lessons."

Also Read: Ranveer Singh nails the grunge look in latest photo series as he ponders upon 'mistakes & lessons'

Janhvi gushes over Sonam’s purple look

Sonam Kapoor shared a beautiful photo in which she is seen donning a purple outfit with statement earrings. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "OMG" with a heart emoticon.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor cannot stop gushing over Sonam Kapoor's stunning purple look in a latest PHOTO

Asha Bhosle will be honoured at Maharashtra Bhushan 2020

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has been selected for the prestigious 'Maharashtra Bhushan-2020' honour, CM Uddhav Thackeray said here on Thursday. Several celebrities sent congratulatory messages to the singer.

Also Read: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle selected for the Maharashtra Bhushan 2020; To be conferred with the honour

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Alia Bhatt is full of love for Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor as she stuns in new PICS; Says 'So Pretty'
Alia Bhatt cuts birthday cake with her 'most important women' ft Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu, Soni & Shaheen
Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia Bhatt on her birthday: Keep inspiring everyone with your strength
Alia Bhatt is euphoric as BF Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai City FC wins ISL 2020 21; Neetu Kapoor lifts cup with team
Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu and sister Riddhima wish Alia Bhatt on brilliant act in Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser
Throwback: When Alia Bhatt reacted to Kangana Ranaut slamming her for not voicing opinions on certain issues
close