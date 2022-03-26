Newswrap, March 26: Shah Rukh Khan drops Pathaan look, Tiger Shroff on BO clash with Ajay Devgn & more

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kick off wedding shopping?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been one of the hottest topics of discussion in tinselvile. The couple has been dating each other for a while now and is rumoured to tie the knot in April this year. While an official announcement about the same is yet to be made, as per a recent buzz the couple has begun shopping for their wedding. Reportedly, the couple was spotted with the CEO and Designer of a Saree couture brand.

Rohan Shrestha opens up on his break up with Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the actresses who like to keep her personal life private. However, her love life recently made the headlines after there were reports about her break up with Rohan Shrestha. It was reported that the couple has recently parted ways. However, when Rohan was quizzed about it during a conversation with ETimes, he said, “I don't talk about my personal life. I have never done it before either”.

Shah Rukh Khan shares his Pathaan look as he flaunts his ripped abs

As Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for Pathaan as of now, the superstar took the social media by storm as he dropped his look from the movie. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh dropped a new still giving a glimpse of his look from Pathaan. In the pic, SRK was flaunting his ripped abs and captioned it as, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga….”

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan exchange love on social media

During a recent social media interaction, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad grabbed eyeballs as they exchanged love through special notes. This happened when Saba preparing for her show in Pune. While Hrithik had sent his best wishes to his rumoured ladylove, he expressed his wish to be present at the event. To this, Saba reacted, “Wish you was here too my cute”.

Tiger Shroff opens on his box office clash with Ajay Devgn

As Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of Heropanti 2, the movie is set to clash with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34. Recently, Tiger has opened up on this clash and said, “With a date like Eid, both films can flourish together. People can see our film on Eid and Runway 34 on Basi Eid or vice versa”.

