Newswrap, March 27: Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad bags Best Film at Filmfare Awards; Priyanka’s big reveal & more

From the 66th Filmfare Awards crowning Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad as the Best Film to Priyanka Chopra revealing when her next Bollywood project will be out; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Filmfare Awards 2021

The 66th Filmfare Awards crowned and late Irrfan Khan in the Best Actor category. The former’s film Thappad was also awarded Best Film. The actress took to her Twitter handle to express her gratitude saying, “Respect and Happiness Thank you Amrita” followed by a heart emoji.

Priyanka’s big announcement

conducted an interactive session with her fans on Twitter when a fan asked the actress, "What's your next upcoming bollywood movie?" To which the star replied, "Next year!!!”

Kangana’s welcome in Jaisalmer

shared a video of traditional Rajasthani dancers and singers performing for the actress as she landed in the city of Jaisalmer. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "And My romance with Rajasthan continues."

Sachin tests positive for Covid-19

Sachin Tendulkar revealed in a statement that he tested positive for COVID. In a statement, he informed that he had been taking all the necessary precautions to avoid COVID 19.

Sara thanks Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to announce the wrap of Atrangi Re, and penned a heartwarming note for Dhanush, and . “Thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team.” She wrote.

