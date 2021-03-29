Newswrap, March 28: Hrithik & Sussanne celebrate Hrehaan's birthday; Kareena Kapoor’s throwback pic & more

From Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan celebrating their first born's birthday to Kareena Kapoor Khan remembering old memories from London; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Hrehaan's 15th birthday

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan reunited once more over the weekend as they came together to celebrate their first Hrehaan's birthday. Sussanne wrote, "To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light... you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart."

Kangana heads to shoot Tejas

shared a photo of Tejas team working under the sun and in the desert. She captioned the photo, "Action in almost 50 degrees When the survival instinct kicks in something tells me, I can’t do this but then something I don’t recognise says, eventually this body will be burnt in this same fire what you saving yourself for, give yourself to me,all of you. Ok then, take me."

Sara poses at 'Saif Chai Wala'

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to profess love for her dad Saif Ali Khan by standing in front of a tea stall called 'Saif Chal Wala'. Along with the picture, Sara also used the 'I Love You Dad' GIF to soften the blow.

Taapsee thanks Amrita

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad won a couple of awards at the 66th Filmfare Awards. The actress took to Instagram and wrote, “Respect and Happiness. Thank you, Amrita.”

Kareena’s throwback pic

Kareena Kapoor Kham took a trip down a memory lane and shared a throwback picture from London vacation. The actress wrote, “Always better together. PS: London, I can't wait to be back.”

