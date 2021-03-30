Newswrap, March 29: Ranbir Kapoor’s first outing post COVID recovery, Radhika Apte on Priyanka's Matrix 4

Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan giving a glimpse of Taimur’s fun-filled Holi celebration with cousin Inaaya to Ajay Devgn clarifying all reports regarding him being in any brawl are baseless, here are the key stories from the previous day.

spotted first-time post COVID recovery

The Sanju star was spotted for the first time in the city post recovering from the novel coronavirus. The actor also wished Happy Holi to the paparazzi and gave thumbs up to them. His uncle Randhir Kapoor has confirmed that he has tested negative for COVID.

Taimur’s Holi with Inaaya

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan celebrated the festival of colours with his sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Bebo shared a couple of photos of Tim playing Holi with Inaaya on her Instagram.

Fatima Sana Shaikh tests Covid positive

Dangal fame Fatima took to her social media handle to inform her fans that she is currently under home quarantine as she has tested positive for coronavirus. She also urged everyone to stay safe.

remembers

The senior actress shared an unseen throwback photo of her late actor-husband Rishi Kapoor playing Holi with Amitabh Bachchan. The priceless picture was captioned as, “Feel blessed to experience the times when HOLI was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness.”

Radhika Apte’s sweet response to Priyanka’s Matrix 4

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Radhika could not hold her excitement as she learned about starring in Matrix 4. The Andhadhun actress said that this is "incredible and fantastic," adding that “we definitely need more representation across the world, not just Hollywood.”

on viral Delhi brawl video

The Singham actor recently took to his Twitter handle and clarified that all reports regarding him being in any brawl are baseless. He tweeted, “Some ‘doppelgänger’ of mine seems to have got into trouble. I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi.”

