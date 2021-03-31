Newswrap, March 30: Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre gets postponed; Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at KJo & more

From Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre getting postponed due to Covid - 19 to Kangana Ranaut taking a jibe at Karan Johar; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Chehre postponed

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre was expected to hit the theatres on April 9 this year. However, the makers have released a statement about postponing the release until further notice due to the rising cases of COVID 19.

Kangana takes a dig at KJo

responded to a fan's tweet who was praising Simi Garewal's chat show and interviewing style. While doing so, the actress also took a dig at Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan which has run into controversies many a times.

Saba shares family photos

Saba Ali Khan shared a series of photos which also included some rare snaps from her late father Tiger Pataudi's 70th birthday celebrations. In the family photo, apart from the siblings, Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu were also present.

Shahrukh gets nostalgic

Shahrukh Khan took a trip down memory lane after watching a clip of the US Navy band members doing an acapella performance of ‘Ye Jo Des Hai Tera’ from Swades. The actor penned, “Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song.”

Virat says 'nothing like home'

Virat Kohli returned home with wife and actress Anushka Sharma as well as daughter Vamika after finishing his work responsibilities. Posting a photo after coming back home, he captioned the photo. "Nothing like home."

