Newswrap, March 31: SRK drops hints about his next project; Kangana Ranaut’s excited about Chali Chali & more

From Shah Rukh Khan revealing details about his upcoming projects in a quirky way to Kangana Ranaut announcing the release of Thalaivi's first song Chali Chali; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Ask SRK session

In ’s ‘Ask SRK’ session, a fan asked about a hint related to his future projects. To which, the actor replied, "Strong hint: apni sab next movies mein main star kar raha hoon!! Don’t tell anybody please."

Kiara knows Sidharth ‘really well’

In a chat with Filmfare, Kiara Advani opened up about and how she really got to know him. The actress added that while shooting Shershaah with Sidharth, she got to know the actor 'really well.'

Alia and Deepika love Peaches

and took to their social media to show their love for Justin Bieber’s latest song Peaches. While, Deepika posted a video of her grooving to the beat of the song, Alia shared a photo of her listening to the song.

Kangana’s excited about Chali Chali

Kangana announced that the first song from the film, Chali Chali will be out on April 2. The actress wrote, "Your voices have been heard and we have a verdict! We present to you #Thalaivi's first song Chali Chali, out on 2nd April. Teaser out tomorrow!"

Ayushmann loves Kumbalangi Nights soundtrack

Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to profess his love for Kumbalangi Nights songs. The actor shared a photo of the song 'Uyiril Thodum' and wrote, "Can never get over the soundtrack"

Credits :Pinkvilla

