Newswrap, March 6: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s luxurious test drive; Ranbir Kapoor chills with fam & more

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan take a new luxury car out for a test drive

Looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had a great Sunday as the power couple was spotted together twice today. Today, in the morning both were seen in the city along with son Taimur Ali Khan. The family might have come out to enjoy a blissful Sunday. A few hours back in the evening, they were once again spotted. But this time they were seen going out for a test drive. Both were clicked in the car while leaving the house.

Non-bailable warrant issued against Sonakshi Sinha in 2019 fraud case

According to latest reports, the Sonakshi Sinha has been told to appear in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad court next month in a 2019 fraud case. The court has also directed Sonakshi to appear in court on 25 April.

According to reports, Sonakshi was paid a sum of Rs 28 lakh in advance for an event in Delhi where she was supposed to make an appearance as a chief guest. However, the actress did not attend the event and had taken an advance payment for the same. The event organiser Pramod Sharma reportedly filed a complaint against the actress in 2019 after repeated attempts to recover the money.

Arjun Kapoor’s birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 25th birthday today. On the occasion, half-brother Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram space and posted a goofy black and white picture featuring the two. Arjun also wrote a sweet caption to wish Janhvi. It read, “I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life..."

Anushka Sharma hails Indian Women’s Cricket Team for their first win in World Cup 2022

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram space and hailed the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for their first win in the World Cup 2022. As the Indian team beat the Pakistani team by 107 runs, Anushka wrote, “What a flawless performance by our women in blue on securing their first win at the tournament #CWC22” along with a clapping hands emoticon. Furthermore, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress also sent best wishes to the team and wrote, “Good luck for the next match!!”

Ranbir Kapoor enjoys family time with mum Neetu Kapoor & sister Riddhima

Earlier today, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram space and shared a picture featuring herself with the actor and mum Neetu Kapoor. In the pic, Ranbir was seen enjoying a perfect family time with Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir was sporting a bearded look and looked dapper in his printed shirt. On the other hand, Riddhima made a statement in her white t-shirt while Neetu Kapoor won hearts with her flawless smile as she enjoyed some time together with her family. Riddhima had captioned the post as, “Love & only love” along with a heart emoticon.

