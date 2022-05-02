Newswrap, May 01: Unseen PIC of Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, Dharmendra's message after being hospitalized & more

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan & others in UNSEEN pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony. The photos from the wedding took the Internet by storm and it seems like there are more. A picture was shared by the fashion label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla featuring Neetu Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, and Nitasha Nanda.

Veteran actor Dharmendra shares a video message after being hospitalized

Veteran actor Dharmendra got admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai last week, according to reports. Taking to Twitter, he shared a message and captioned the video, “Friends, I have learnt the lesson.” In the video, he said, “Don't do anything over, I did it and I suffered. A big muscle pulled in my back so, I had to go to the hospital. Anyway…I am back with your good wishes. So, don’t worry, I’ll be very careful. Love you, all.”

Padmini Kolhapure remembers late Rishi Kapoor

On Rishi Kapoor’s second death anniversary, actress Padmini Kolhapure remembered her Prem Rog co-star and talked about him. An excerpt from her interview, in which she said, “He was a great romantic on-screen but the opposite otherwise. You could fall in love with him watching him on screen. But you would be shuddering and shivering when you meet him personally.”

Virat Kholi pens a beautiful note on wife Anushka Sharma’s birthday

Anushka Sharma turned 34 on May 01. Her husband and cricketer shared photos on social media and penned a sweet note. It read, "Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around," Birthday girl reacted to Virat's post and commented: "Stole my words and my heart (CHEEESSSSYYYYY)".

Deepika Padukone shares BTS from Gehraiyaan, Piku & other films

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos from the sets of her movies including Gehraiyaan, Piku, Happy New Year, and others. In the video that she shared on social media, the Ram Leela actress can be seen goofing around with her co-stars including Amitabh Bachchan and others as she messes up her dialogues.

