Newswrap, May 1: Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away; Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID 19 & more

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who was seen in films like The Ghazi Attack, 2 States, and more, succumbed to COVID 19 complications, TV actress Rubina Dilaik is under home quarantine after testing positive; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away

Film and Television actor, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who was seen in films like The Ghazi Attack, 2 States and more, succumbed to COVID 19 complications at 52. Manoj Bajpayee took to his Twitter handle to express his shock and grief over the loss of the talented actor.

Rubina tests positive for COVID 19

Winner of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media to inform her fans and friends about contracting COVID 19. In her optimistic message, the actress shared that once she has recovered, she will be eligible to donate plasma.

Harshvardhan sell off his bike

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, Harshvardhan Rane stepped out for some humanitarian work. The actor took to his social media to announce that he has put his bike on sale in order to get oxygen concentrators for people in need.

Kanupriya passes away

Brahma Kumaris TV anchor Kanupriya passed away due to COVID 19 complications. BK Shivani took to her Instagram handle to mourn her loss by sharing a photo of her and penning a heartfelt note in the caption.

Aniruddh admitted to ICU

Aniruddh Dave has been hospitalised in Bhopal and is currently in ICU. The news was confirmed by Aniruddh’s wife Shubhi Ahuja in a social media post who also mentioned that he is critically suffering.

