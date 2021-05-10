Newswrap May 10: Amitabh Bachchan makes WHOPPING donation towards Covid care, Shahid celebrates BIG milestone

Newswrap, May 10: Right from Amitabh Bachchan’s whopping donation for Covid relief to Shahid Kapoor celebrating his 18 years in Bollywood, here are the key stories from today.

Amitabh Bachchan donates WHOPPING amount towards COVID care

Amitabh Bachchan joined in and helped out a Delhi Gurdwara COVID 19 care centre by donating Rs 2 Crore for relief work. Not just this, Big B also went ahead to ensure that oxygen concentrators reached India from abroad on time and can be sent to Gurdwara's COVID 19 care centre.

Bollywood takes COVID vaccine as India fights war against pandemic

As India battles the second wave of COVID 19, the vaccination drive is in full swing throughout the nation. On Monday, Indian Cricket Team captain, Virat Kohli also took the first jab of COVID 19 vaccination and appealed to all to do the same at the earliest. Not just Virat, Bollywood stars Genelia D'Souza & Riteish Deshmukh also went ahead and took the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine at a centre in Mumbai. Later in the day, also took her vaccination.

Rahul Vohra passed away from COVID after a heartbreaking social media post

Actor and social media content creator Rahul Vohra passed away in Delhi on Sunday due to Covid-19 complications. Vohra had taken to his Facebook page to appeal for 'better treatment' as his oxygen level kept on plummeting ever since he was admitted. The 35-year-old's plea, however, did not elicit any response and he passed away.

celebrated 18 years in Bollywood

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor remarked that it's always special to turn 18. His captioned read, "Thank you all for all the wishes. It’s always special to turn 18. Keep it real. Be the change. Find every possible moment to be grateful. Make it count you all. Tomorrow is today."

