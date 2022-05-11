Newswrap, May 10: Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns’ new release date, Ananya Panday completes 3 years & more

Ek Villain Returns gets a new release date

Mohit Suri’s directorial, which was earlier slated to release on July 8 this year, has got a new release date now. Ek Villain Returns will now be releasing on July 29. To note, the film stars Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani in the lead.

Ananya Panday completes 3 years

Ananya Panday marked three years of her debut film Student of the Year 2. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared a gratitude note. "3 years since Student Of The Year 2 released! 3 years of me living my dreams every single day nothing but gratitude,” she wrote.

Delhi HC clears release of Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Recently, Jayeshbhai Jordaar landed in legal trouble over the portrayal of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer. On Tuesday, the court cleared the release of Ranveer's film and also ordered the makers to add new disclaimers not only in the movie but also in the videos available on YouTube and other platforms that feature the scene.

Dhanush completes 2 decades in the industry

Dhanush, who made his acting debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai, completed 2 decades in the industry. The actor took to Twitter and penned a long emotional note thanking his fans and family for the support. Dhanush has appeared in around 46 films so far.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to appear in Koffee with Karan 7

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the two young actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will make an appearance together in one of the early episodes of Koffee with Karan 7. This episode will air sometime in June 2022.

