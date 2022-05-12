Newswrap, May 11: Kareena Kapoor Khan begins shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s film; Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba 2

Kareena Kapoor begins shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s yet-to-titled film

Kareena Kapoor Khan has begun shooting for her next project, a film with Sujoy Ghosh. The actress took to her Instagram space and shared a picture from Kalimpong. She can be seen seated in a balcony with snow-capped mountains in the background. She can be seen getting ready and her hair and makeup being done. She will share screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival

According to reports in Times Of India, this year Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman, R Madhavan are amongst those from the field of cinema and music who will walk the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. They will be led by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. Other names who will be gracing the red carpet include, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, director Shekhar Kapur and folk artist Mame Khan.

Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba 2

in a recent conversation with Film Companion, Ranveer Singh opened up on the sequel of his hit action film, Simmba, which was directed by Rohit Shetty. Talking about Simmba's sequel, Ranveer said that he will be very disappointed if there isn't as it deserves a reprise. "He is one of my favorite guys and it was always designed to be a franchise. Whenever Rohit (Shetty) Bhai calls, I'll be there. So there will be Simmba 2 and it is one of my favorite movies of my own and one of my favorite performances of my own. I love it and I will do it and I love that," said Singh.

Neha Dhupia recalls being turned out by A-list designers

In an interview with Filmfare, Neha Dhupia recalled an incident where she wanted to attend her friend's wedding soon after her son's birth in fancy clothes, but she “wasn’t fitting into anything.”The Singh Is Kinng actress also said that many A-list designers whom she thought to be her friends also turned her down and told her, “Listen, we have nothing for you."

Virat Kohli’s idea of freedom

At the ongoing IPL, Virat sat down for a fun chat with their team Royal Challengers Bangalore's funny man Mr Nags played by Danish Sait. During the chat, Virat was handed over a sketch pen and a drawing sheet and asked to draw what freedom means to him. Not taking too much time, Virat quickly got to work. The cricketer began drawing hills, a river stream, a cute little home and even three stick figures. When asked to explain his drawing, Virat said, "That's us.. three of us. That's a house somewhere in the hills, a stream flowing, yeah."

