Newswrap, May 12: Laal Singh Chaddha’s new song out, Salman Khan to begin Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot & more

Salman Khan to begin shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali from tomorrow

Salman is all set to begin shooting for his upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is one of the most anticipated releases and will also star the actor’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in a key role. The team will reportedly begin shooting at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle. To note, the film will also star Zaheer Iqbal and Pooja Hedge in the lead.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s new song out

Makers of Laal Singh Chaddha introduced audiences to the second track from the highly anticipated film featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The song, Main Ki Kaaran is composed by maestro Pritam. The melodious track is crooned by Sonu Nigam and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Priyanka Chopra's mother calls son-in-law Nick Jonas 'very sweet'

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra in a recent interview spoke about her son-in-law Nick Jonas and called him, "very sweet.” She added, “Anyone who keeps Priyanka happy is my guy".

Shilpa Shetty announces a break from social media

Shilpa Shetty announced a break from Instagram and Twitter on Thursday. She posted an all-black photo and wrote, "Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar."

Saba Azad to star in Minimum with Namit Das

Saba Azad shared the news about her next project Minimum, in which she will be sharing the screen space with Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla and others. Rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan sent good wishes to her. He wrote, "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!"

