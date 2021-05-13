Newswrap, May 12: Mukesh Khanna’s elder sister dies: Sonu Sood helps Harbhajan Singh with Remdesivir injection

Newswrap, May 12: Right from Sonu Sood helping cricketer Harbhajan Singh in arranging Remdesivir injection to Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna losing his elder sister, here are key stories from the previous day.

Mukesh Khanna’s elder sister passes away

The Shaktimaan actor took to his Instagram handle to share the heartbreaking news and informed that his elder sister Kamal Kapoor died due to lung congestion, days after fighting with the Coronavirus. He wrote a note in Hindi that reads, “Yesterday, I struggled for hours to counter the fake news of my death. But I didn't know that an ominous truth was upon me. Today, my only elder sister Kamal Kapoor passed away in Delhi. I am heartbroken by her death.”

Sonu Sood helps Harbhajan Singh

Sonu Sood has extended a helping hand to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Harbhajan Singh, who recently made an urgent call seeking a Remdesiver injection for a Covid patient in Karnataka. The Dabangg actor had previously helped Suresh Raina by arranging an oxygen cylinder for her aunt in Meerut.

’s smell & taste returns

The Queen actress, who is currently battling COVID 19, took to her Instagram handle to inform that her sense of taste and smell have returned. She posted a photo of chocolate brownie and vanilla ice cream & wrote, “For past two days I lost sense of smell or taste, it can be unsettling… Today my senses are back so I am enjoying my most favourite things.”

Sardar Ka Grandson song Dil Nahin Todna Out

The makers of and Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson have released the song titled Dil Nahin Todna. Sung by Zara Khan and Tanishk Bagchi, the track depicted the story of the heartbroken couple. The film will release on May 18 on Netflix.

Priyanka expresses gratitude to nurses & doctors

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, PeeCee penned a heartfelt note thanking nurses for their selfless work during COVID 19. She wrote a lengthy note talking about coming from a family of medical professionals. Priyanka said, “Every day, nurses around the world are putting the wellbeing of others before their own, and that unbelievable act of selflessness must not go unnoticed. I would like to thank each and every one of you. We are blessed to have you.”

