Newswrap, May 13: Salman Khan starrer Radhe’s release; Rajev Paul hospitalized due to COVID 19 & more

From Prabhudeva directorial film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai releasing on the digital platform to TV actor Rajev Paul being admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai release

starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on a digital platform on the occasion of Eid today and fans cannot contain their excitement. Prabhudeva directorial also stars , Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff.

Rajev Paul hospitalised

Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul tested positive for Coronavirus and announced the same on his social media handles last week. Since the last few days, the actor had been updating fans about the status of his health. In a recent post, he revealed that he has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai due to a high fever.

Prakash Padukone’s 'doing well'

's father Prakash Padukone was hospitalised after testing Covid 19 positive in Bengaluru a week ago. Now, he is back home and 'doing well'. The former badminton player was admitted as a precautionary measure after his fever didn’t go down.

Anupam Kher on COVID 19

In an interview with NDTV, Anupam Kher voiced his opinion about the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the country. He said it is high time that the government understand there’s more to life than image building and also mentioned that the government somewhere failed in managing the health crisis.

Celebs shower wishes on Eid

Eid ul Fitr is celebrated by the Muslim community around the world on May 13 and May 14 and marks the end of Ramadan and the month-long fasting. On the special day, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to pour their wishes including , , Disha Patani, Mira Rajput, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, , and Sushmita Sen.

