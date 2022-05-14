Newswrap, May 13: Sohail Khan & Seema Khan file for divorce; Varun-Kiara’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo poster & more

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan file for divorce

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan filed for divorce today, on the 13th of May, after 24 years of marriage. The estranged couple was spotted today as they left the Family Court in Mumbai. A court source revealed to ETimes, "Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other."

Jug Jugg Jeeyo first motion poster OUT!

The first motion poster of Raj A Mehta’s family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo was out today. The poster featured the four main leads of the film, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. All of them were seen dressed in white ethnic wear. Even Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the posters that also feature Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. Fans and celebrities poured love on the poster within some time of it being out. It is slated to hit the theatres on the 24th of June.

Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali hit floors

Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali finally hit the floors today. The announcement was made by Pooja Hegde who is playing the lead role in the Farhad Samji directorial. The actress took to her Instagram account and posted a photo of herself from the sets as she shared her excitement about beginning the shooting of the film today. Pooja was dressed in a black coloured shirt and had kept her tresses open along with her make-up game on point. Interestingly, the Most Eligible Bachelor actress was seen wearing Salman Khan’s signature bracelet.

Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures from Dunki sets

SRK has begun shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki. A day after his photo with Hirani and his friends surfaced online, a couple of new photos of the actor with supporting artistes and crew of the film went viral today. One supporting artiste, sharing a snap with SRK, wrote, " You are really a Gem, so down toward Earth, hardworking, gentle, loved those Infectious smile nd positive energy that you spread on the set. Being a part of this film Industry it ws always a dream to work wid You, Now I have cherished one of my Dream (sic)." Another crew member also shared a picture with SRK close to the vanity van.

Deepika Padukone’s first official appearance as Louis Vuitton House Ambassador

Just a day after Deepika Padukone was announced as the Louis Vuitton House Ambassador, the actress made her first official appearance in the US. On 13 May, Deepika walked the red carpet as she attended the Louis Vuitton's 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego, California.

The actress walked the red carpet in an oversized jacket as she slung the much talked about LV bag on her shoulder. With a top knot, Deepika looked stunning and smart as she opted for tan brown knee-high boots.

