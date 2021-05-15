Newswrap, May 14: Salman Khan receives second dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Sonam Kapoor blocks a troll & more

Newswrap, May 14: Right from Salman Khan taking the second dose of COVID 19 vaccine to Paresh Rawal responding to his death hoax with a witty reply, here are key stories from the previous day.

Salman takes a second shot of Covid 19 vaccine

The Kick actor has become the latest celebrity to take the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. On Friday, the actor was papped by shutterbugs while arriving at the Dadar vaccination centre in Mumbai. Salman was accompanied by his brother Sohail Khan. The 55-year-old star was at his casual best.

Also Read: Salman Khan keeps it casual as he arrives at vaccination centre for second dose of COVID 19 vaccine; PHOTOS

Paresh Rawal on his death rumours

The Hera Pheri star took to his Twitter handle to quash his fake death rumours. He junked it with a witty response. Sharing a screenshot of a Twitter page that has his photo with a condolence message, Paresh wrote, “Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am...!”

Also Read: Paresh Rawal has THIS epic response to a rumour on social media about his death; Fans dig up Hera Pheri memes

blocks troll asking her offending question

The Neerja star recently blocked a user who asked her how much she was paid for her Eid post. Sonam reports it under “bullying and harassment" and shared a screenshot of it on her Instagram stories. She also shared a screengrab video of blocking the troll, and wrote “So satisfying.”

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor reacts to the troll who asked how much she was paid for her Eid post; Actress blocks the user

Virat, Anushka thanks fans via a sweet video

The power couple took to their respective social media handles to express gratitude to their fans and to everyone who donated for their fund-raising campaign that has raised more than Rs 11 crore. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Our hearts are filled with gratitude after witnessing the kind of help we have received from you. Thank you once again, Jai Hind.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma express gratitude as their campaign raises more than Rs 11 crore for COVID relief

’s Haseen Dillruba to release on July 2

A source has revealed to Pinkvilla that Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane starrer upcoming thriller Haseen Dillruba will release on July 2, 2021, on Netflix. The insider added, “The makers were toying with other dates as well, but have now finally decided to stick with July 2.” The movie has been directed by Vinil Mathew.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu & Vikrant Massey starrer Haseen Dillruba to release on July 2; Read Deets

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×