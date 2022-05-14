Newswrap, May 14: Suhana Khan’s The Archies teaser out, Akshay Kumar tests COVID positive & more

The Archies first look & teaser unveiled

Finally, Zoya Akhtar has unveiled the first look of the entire cast of The Archies. Apart from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, the movie also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Along with the first look, the teaser of The Archies was also unveiled on social media. "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in," wrote Akhtar.

Shah Rukh Khan shares advice for Suhana Khan

Suhana's father Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle to root for his daughter as The Archies’ first look was released. Shah Rukh shared numerous posts hyping his daughter. He penned a heartfelt note which read, ”And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….”

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor complete 1 month of union

It has been a month since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and the social media was abuzz with pics from their dreamlike wedding. Taking to her Instagram story, Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima shared a beautiful family pic from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding day. In the pic, the newlyweds were seen posing with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and Bharat Sahni. Riddhima wrote, “Happy ‘1 month’ my cuties. Love you both so much @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor”

Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, to skip Cannes Film Festival

Actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle and informed his fans that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who was set to grace the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in France, will now be skipping it. Akshay also sent best wishes to the team that will represent the country at the festival.

Zayed Khan reveals if he regrets doing many multi-starrers

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Zayed Khan has opened up about working with several multi-starrers and if he regrets it. Zayed said, “I was young I was very bull-headed. I thought I knew it all. And yes, a lot of very close near and dear ones did tell me ‘Zayed don’t do so many multi-starrers’”…

