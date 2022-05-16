Newswrap, May 15: VFX work begins for Shraddha Kapoor's Naagin, UNSEEN pics of Alia-Ranbir's reception & more

VFX work for Shraddha Kapoor’s Naagin to begin soon

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the makers will start work on visual effects from next month. “Naagin is a big project, and will require heavy VFX too. So the makers will start VFX modelling from June. Other pre-production work including casting for supporting actors and scouting for apt locations has already begun. Shraddha will start shooting for the film after completing her work on Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor,” informs a source close to the development.

Katrina Kaif goes bowling during her vacation in New York

Katrina Kaif is currently vacationing in the USA with her hubby Vicky Kaushal. Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a couple of photos of herself at the bowling alley where she had a fun time. In the photos, Katrina can be seen wearing a casual shirt and denims. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, "A very American Saturday."

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor look adorable in UNSEEN pics from their wedding reception

The new unseen photos from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reception made rounds on the internet. In the pictures, Alia can be seen standing in front of Ranbir Kapoor wearing a gorgeous silver dress. She is all smiles as Ranbir Kapoor holds her from behind. RK looks dapper in a suit and he too is smiling. The next picture is an unseen picture of the actress in which we can see her dazzling in her sequined dress as she is captured looking somewhere.

Taapsee applauds beau Mathias Boe as Indian Badminton team wins Thomas Cup

Indian Badminton made history by winning Thomas Cup for the first time by defeating 14-times champions Indonesia. Actress Taapsee Pannu praised her boyfriend and team's double coach Mathias Boe. The actress took to the stories section of Instagram to share a photo after the big win. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Mr. Coach, you made us proud. @mathias.boe #ThomasCupWinner.”

Sutapa Sikdar shares UNSEEN photos of Irrfan Khan on son Babil’s birthday

Sutapa took to Instagram and shared several pictures featuring Irrfan Khan with a young Babil. In one photo the Piku actor is seen holding his son in his arms, while in another, the father and son duo are seen napping together. On their son's 24th birthday, she also wrote a heartfelt note. A part of the note read, "The smile on Irrfan’s face when he first saw you couldn’t be recreated in a performance by Irrfan himself."

