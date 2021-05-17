Newswrap, May 16: Arjun Kapoor completes 9 years in industry; Sumona Chakravarti shares health update & more

From Arjun Kapoor sharing his experience on completing nine years in the Bollywood industry to TV actress Sumona Chakravarti giving fans an update on her health on social media; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Arjun completes 9 years

completed nine years in the Bollywood industry. In an interview with Zoom TV, the actor opened up on his experience and said that he is going to remain in Bollywood for 90 more years. “I am an easy target for people but still, I am better than others. I live with respect,” he added.

Kangana slams netizens

shared a screenshot of a video that explained the Israel-Palestine conflict which has been going on for decades. Soon after the video, the actress penned down her thoughts and slammed netizens who in the past few days have stated that she "knows nothing" about the issue.

Vicky turns 33

As Vicky Kaushal turned 33, several celebrities showered him with birthday wishes on social media to make his day even more special. Kiara Advani, and amongst other movie stars who wished him a happy birthday.

Big B on COVID 19

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, several actors have been raising funds to help patients in need. Amitabh Bachchan penned a blog on Saturday explaining how he is helping with the COVID 19 relief funds though he never started a fundraiser on social media like other celebrities.

Sumona thanks fans

Sumona Chakravarti took social media by storm over the weekend when she opened up about dealing with stage 4 endometriosis. The actress thanked fans for their love and support as they showered her with sweet messages and even shared an update on her health.

