Newswrap, May 16: Deepika Padukone arrives at Cannes, Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal & more

Katrina Kaif shares a mushy post on Vicky Kaushal’s birthday

On hubby Vicky’s birthday, taking to her Instagram account, Katrina shared a glimpse of her mushy moments with Vicky from New York.The couple was seen enjoying their time on the terrace of a building in the pictures. In the caption, Katrina wrote, “New York Wala Birthday. My heart. Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER”.

Amitabh Bachchan hits back at trolls for calling him ‘buddha'

Recently, Big B took to his Facebook account and sent good morning wishes to his fans and followers. Some of the social media users trolled the actor and also criticised him for waking up late. A user commented in Hindi and said, "Abey Buddhe dopahar ho gaye (It’s afternoon you old man).” Big B gave a befitting reply and wrote, “I pray to god that nobody insults you when you grow old.”

Shikhar Dhawan to make his acting debut soon

Pinkvilla has learnt that Shikhar is gearing up to make his acting debut with a big, mainstream film. “Shikhar always had huge respect for actors, and when he was offered this part he was happy to come aboard. The makers felt that Shikhar suits the character and reached out to him a few months back. It’s a proper full length role and is not a cameo. His part is pivotal to the film, which is expected to release sometime this year,” informs a source close to the development.

Deepika Padukone shares a sneak peek of her Cannes 2022 journey

This year, Deepika is part of Cannes Film Festival as a jury member along with other prestigious personalities of the entertainment industry across the world. On 16th, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress arrived at the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival and also shared a reel.

Shehnaaz Gill’s look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali gets leaked?

It is reported that Shehnaaz’s look from the movie has been leaked on social media. As per the video, Shehnaaz was seen in a traditional South Indian avatar. In the video doing the round on social media, Shehnaaz was seen stepping out from her vanity wearing a lehenga with a pink dupatta and was sporting a braid with gajra.

