Newswrap, May 17: Deepika Padukone's glam looks at Cannes 2022, Aishwarya Rai's grand welcome in France & more

Deepika Padukone looks sensational as she decks up in ornaments at Cannes 2022

All eyes are on Deepika Padukone ever since the actress has jetted off for the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Her first pictures of the day were with her other fellow jury members. She can be seen wearing light green trousers that she paired with a beige coloured floral shirt. Deepika wore a brown belt, tied her hair, and wrapped a similar coloured head scarf. The Bajirao Mastani actress’s attire was from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection.

Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya get a grand welcome at Cannes 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set for the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actress received a warm welcome with a beautiful bouquet of flowers as she reached the French Riviera for Cannes 2022. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have accompanied her to the prestigious film festival.

Deepika Padukone serves another majestic look at Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle to share her second look from Cannes 2022 day 1. She looked majestic in a gorgeous saree and exuded major retro vibes. DP wore a sleeveless sequined blouse in black colour which definitely elevated her look. To note, she graced the designer Sabyasachi again for this striking look.

Shilpa Shetty opens up on Raj Kundra controversy

At the launch event of her upcoming movie Nikamma’s trailer in Mumbai on Tuesday, she was asked about her recent 'tough phase' in her life, in which she was questioned in relation to her husband-businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in the alleged case last year. The actress refused to directly talk about the controversy. She said that the event was about her latest film and not her personal life. Later, she also spoke about going through a difficult phase.

Vicky Kaushal holds Katrina Kaif close in UNSEEN photo

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently holidaying in New York. Recently, the URI actor celebrated his birthday there too. On Tuesday, a fan account posted a new and unseen picture of Vicky and Katrina. In the photo, the Masaan actor was seen holding Katrina close as they posed for a selfie with a group of people. The couple looked extremely happy and their bright smiles stood as proof of the same.

