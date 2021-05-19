Newswrap, May 18: Kangana tests negative for COVID 19: Big B’s office flooded as Cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai

Newswrap, May 18: Right from Kangana Ranaut testing negative for COVID 19 to Malaika Arora giving a sweet shout out to BF Arjun Kapoor, here are key stories from the previous day.

tests negative for COVID

The Queen star took to her Instagram story to inform her fans and followers that she has tested negative for Coronavirus. She wrote, "Hello everyone, I have tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs... yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus....anyways thanks for all your wishes and love.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s office gets flooded

The senior actor informed his fans that his office, Janak, was flooded after Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai. In his blog, Big B also shared how ‘sheds and shelters for some staff’ were ‘blown away’. The Piku actor also hailed his staff and said despite drenched in water, they kept on working.

roots for

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham starrer family drama Sardar Ka Grandson was released on 18th Match on Netflix. While rooting for her boyfriend, Malaika shared a poster of the film on her Instagram story.

The Family Man Season 2 trailer release date out

Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and Sharad Kelkar’s upcoming show The Family 2 is one of the most highly awaited web shows. The trailer of the same will be released on 19 May. The actor shared the news on his Twitter. Directed by Raj & D.K, the forthcoming show will be releasing next month.

Shekhar Suman on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation

Shekhar Suman has been one of such celebs who often question the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) silence in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Recently, he tweeted, “We fought n fought n we r still fighting for Sushant's justice which is nowhere in a month it will be a year since he has gone. Look at the misfortune, Corona came and the momentum got buried under its calamity. Is there hope?.”

