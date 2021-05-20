Newswrap, May 19: Kangana Ranaut shares COVID 19 negative report; Cyclone Tauktae damages sets of Tiger 3

From Kangana Ranaut sharing her COVID 19 negative report on her social media handle to Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3's sets being destroyed by the storm; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Kangana shares COVID 19 negative report

shared proof of her Covid-19 negative result in the form of her report from the lab.The actress posted her report on social media and called everyone 'demon' who had asked for it. The Thalaivi star also called her a 'Ram Bhakt' and claimed that as a follower of Lord Rama, she never lies.

Cyclone Tauktae damages set

Tiger franchise with and was postponed due to the sudden outbreak of COVID 19 & lockdown in Mumbai. According to the reports, Cyclone Tauktae played a part in damaging the sets of Tiger 3. The production had put up an elaborate set for the Salman Khan starrer at SRPF ground in Goregaon.

Shahid drops glimpse of fitness regimen

shared a glimpse of a detailed workout chart prescribed by his trainer. On his subsequent Instagram story, the actor also shared a photo of the dumbbells as he geared up to sweat it out. He captioned his workout chart as, "Killer Killer Killer."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s birthday

On the actor’s 47th birthday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui arranged a cake for him and celebrated his birthday virtually along with their son. Aaliya shared the picture of last night’s celebration on her Instagram and wished her son ‘Happy Birthday.’

Neena confesses about her loneliness

Neena Gupta is also very open about her personal life and doesn’t shy away from sharing nitty-gritty about her life. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress has said, “I was lonely in my life because for the longest time I didn't have a boyfriend or a husband.

