Newswrap, May 2: Sonu Sood appeals to the government; Deepika Padukone shares mental health helplines & more

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, Sonu Sood took to social media to make another important appeal to the Indian government. Deepika Padukone emphasized the importance of mental health by sharing helplines; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Sonu’s plea

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Sonu Sood took to social media to make another important appeal to the Indian government. In an emotional video, the actor requested the government for free cremation for those dying due to the virus.

Deepika shares helplines

took to social media to share a list of verified mental health helplines. The actress emphasized the importance of mental health especially as the country faces its biggest health care crisis with the ongoing pandemic.

Bharti sheds tears

Bharti Singh bawled her eyes out on the stage of Dance Deewane 3 while discussing her mother’s Coronavirus diagnosis. The show’s special guests, Sonu Sood and Nora Fatehi, also had tears roll down their cheeks after hearing her words.

Randhir’s recuperating well

Randhir Kapoor who admitted to the hospital a few days ago is now recuperating well. The actor revealed that he did not require oxygen in the hospital as his oxygen levels did not drop and he did not feel breathless.

Kangana on rejecting film

recently commented on Vidya Balan’s acting in ‘The Dirty Picture’ which was initially offered to her. In an interview, the former revealed that she would not have done the film better than the Kahani actress.

