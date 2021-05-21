Newswrap, May 20: Arijit Singh’s mother passes away; Kangana Ranaut leaves for Manali post COVID 19 recovery

Newswrap, May 20: From singer Arijit Singh’s mother succumbing to a cerebral stroke to Huma Qureshi releasing the trailer of her upcoming web show Maharani, here are key stories from the previous day.

Arijit Singh’s mother dies

Singer Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh has passed away on Thursday, May 20, at the age of 52. She was undergoing treatment for COVID 19 and had reportedly recently tested negative. However, she succumbed to a cerebral stroke. She was hospitalized in a critical condition after she was tested positive for the deadly virus.

leaves for Manali

The Queen star was papped by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. She left for her home in Manali after recovering from Covid-19 earlier this week. Clad in an orange coloured saree, Kangana happily posed for shutterbugs. She also asked paps if all of them got the vaccine.

Maharani trailer OUT

The trailer of ’s upcoming political web show titled Maharani has been released. It showed the actress in the role of the wife of a former chief minister, who is forced to take up the responsibilities of the CM against her wishes. The show has been directed by Karan Sharma and will stream on SonyLiv from May 28.

Sardar Ka Grandson leaked online

Days after ’s Radhe leaked on pirated sites, and Rakul Preet Singh’s recent release 'Sardar Ka Grandson' has also been leaked online. The Kaashvi Nair’s directorial is available for free HD download on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites. Also starring John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Neena Gupta, the family drama was released on 18 May on Netflix.

Mira Rajput’s babies Misha & Zain make salad for her

’s wife recently revealed in an Instagram post that her kids Misha Kapoor & Zain Kapoor made a healthy salad for their mommy. Sharing the photo of it, Mira wrote, “My babies made me a salad and fed me. I must’ve done something right.”

