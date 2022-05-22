Newswrap, May 21: Deepika Padukone's new Cannes look, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer release date & more

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha trailer to be unveiled on IPL 2022 Finale

Aamir Khan's comedy-drama Laal Singh Chadha is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. Now, the Dhoom 3 actor has thought of yet another unique idea as he is all set to launch the trailer of Laal Singh Chadha on the day of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 finale, which is scheduled to take place on May 29th, 2022.

Khushi Kapoor flaunts her Betty bangs in latest pictures

Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut soon with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. On Saturday, the star kid shared new pictures on her social media handle from the time she attended Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash in March, this year. In it, she stunned in a golden backless gown and also flaunted her Becky bangs.

Sushmita Sen celebrates 28 years of her Miss Universe win

Sushmita Sen is the first Indian who brought the crown of Miss Universe to India in 1994. On Saturday, the actress celebrated the 28th year of her prestigious title and on this special occasion, Sushmita took to her social media handle and penned a beautiful note.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali and Taimur smile in a PIC from Darjeeling

Currently, the Jab We Met actress is shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s next in Darjeeling. Saif and Taimur had recently flown to be with her in the beautiful city. And now, we have got our hands on a new pic of the Pataudi family from Darjeeling wherein they were seen posing with fans.

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks regal in figure-hugging gown at the grand event

Deepika Padukone has been overwhelmed about attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival as a jury member and we can’t stop gushing about it. Deepika’s new look was unveiled by the actress herself in a video shared by her from Cannes. The video had the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress looking exquisite in a black coloured body-hugging gown with an off shoulder full sleeves look.

